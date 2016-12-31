Being Pro-Life Is Much More Than Voting Against Abortion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I am a mom of 4 — two biological daughters and two adopted sons, one from the U.S. and the other from Uganda. Our son adopted from Uganda has significant special needs. He is restricted to a wheelchair and depends on us for every need.

Many people comment about us adopting but always put more emphasis on our son with special needs. I cannot even tell you how many people comment on the fact that we are somehow super special because we would adopt a child with special needs. Or how they could never parent a child with the needs of our son. (Yes, many people have said this to us, and I am sure many more have thought it). It makes me ill every single time.

Shane and Kasi Pruitt

My son is not less worthy, not less made in the image of God, not less valuable than my other children, just because he can't physically or mentally do certain things. Many times, these comments come from people who would wave their pro-life banner.

Fellow believers in Christ, can we please take a step back and really think about what being pro-life really means? It is much more than voting against abortion.

Does our stance on abortion play a roll in it? Sure it does! As followers of Christ we should take a stand for the unborn. We should fight for their rights, and we should advocate on their behalf. We should continue to shout from the rooftops that LIFE starts at conception. We should continue to believe what Scripture says, that we are fearfully and wonderfully made and that God knit us together in the womb.

But we CANNOT stop there, because being pro-life is much more.

Being pro-life is ...

1. Standing up and fighting for injustice at any level.

2. Wrapping our arms around and supporting an expectant mother who is terrified and has no idea what she is going to do.

3. Standing in the gap for those who are hungry, hurting or homeless — not just say, "Well if they got a job ..." or "They are just living off the system." Like James says, "If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, 'Go in peace, be warmed and filled,' without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?" (James 2:15-16).

4. Advocating for and loving those with disabilities and special needs rather than looking at them as a burden or thanking God they aren't our problem.

5. Opening our home to foster children who need a safe, loving place to stay while their parents get the help they need.

6. Reaching out to people who are not like you, trying to understand them, and then taking action to bring unity.

7. Adopting the children we are so adamant for women to not abort, opening our hearts to the unknown and loving these women. Most birth moms are really amazing women who are faced with an incredibly hard decision.

8. Serving that single mom or dad you know by helping with groceries, taking kids to school, or babysitting.

9. Caring for the widow down the street by taking her a meal or mowing his yard. Maybe it just involves sitting down and having coffee with them.

10. Loving people regardless of race, religion, legal status, economic background, or where they live. We don't have to understand or agree, but we are still called to love how Christ loved.

This list could really go on and on, but the bottom line is that being pro-life is not only about abortion. It is about believers in Christ stepping out of their comfort zones and meeting the needs of people around them.

How will this affect your finances? Or your comfort? Or where you live? Or what you spend your time doing? Or who you spend your time with? Or what you are passionate about? To be honest, it will probably wreck all of those things.

Will it be hard? Yep, sure will! We have so many excuses, don't we? Adoption is too expensive. They are so different than me. We don't agree on everything. People wont understand me. That doesn't make sense. Fostering is too hard. Loving that person may cause others to turn their backs on me. What will people think?

But Jesus never called us to easy. He calls us to DIE to ourselves, take up our cross, and follow Him. Our obedience should far outweigh our comfort!

When Jesus breaks our heart for those around us, everything changes. This life no longer is about us. We can't continue to stockpile things for ourselves, and live life where comfort is our main goal. We are called as believers to be pro-life not only for the unborn but also for those who are already born — to cross the street, neighborhood, bridge, city, country or ocean to meet the needs of people who are hurting.

I am praying that as Christians our stance on being pro-life is more than voting against abortion. It may start there, but it certainly cannot end there. Will you join me?

Originally posted at alreadyam.com.