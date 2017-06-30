Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are Not Getting Back Together Despite Their Amicable Arrangement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may be divorcing, but they are doing everything they can to maintain normalcy for their three children — daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina "Sera" Rose Elizabeth, and son Samuel.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonFormer couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner during the 85th Academy Awards Governor's Ball in 2013. Rumors claim that the soon-to-be estranged couple recently spent a holiday at the Bahamas with their kids.

Affleck and Garner, who officially filed for divorce in April, spent a week together with their children for a dream Bahamas vacation. They enjoyed a five-night stay at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort and shared adjoining suites that were nearly 2,000 square feet.

"Ben and Jen took a family vacation with other family friends," an insider told E! News. "There was never any question that Ben would be there. All the dads went along, and it would have been strange for the kids not to have their dad there," the source went on to say.

Violet, Sera, and Samuel spent a lot of time on the beach swimming and playing in the sand, while the former A-list couple both worked out at the gym daily. Despite their amicable arrangement, they are not getting back together at all, but the two will still continue doing things together as a family.

"Jen feels it is most beneficial for the kids to have their father present," a source close to Garner told US Weekly. "It was a great opportunity to keep the norm going for the kids... Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangement for them that she can," the source added.

Currently, Garner is busy filming for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," an upcoming coming-of-age movie based on the debut young adult novel by Joy Nicholson. The film follows the life of a family who moves to Palos Verdes, a well-off suburb of Los Angeles.

Affleck, on the other hand, will be seen next in "Justice League." In the film, he reprises the role of Bruce Wayne (who is also known as Batman), the benefactor of the group of meta-humans consisting of Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher).