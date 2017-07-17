Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News: Actor Dating SNL Producer; Ex-Wife Learned of Affair Years Ago

Jennifer Garner's former hubby, Ben Affleck, is back in the dating game. He was recently spotted romancing "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

Reports say that Affleck picked up the SNL producer in a limousine that took them to Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where they enjoyed a romantic lobster dinner.

Based on paparazzi shots of the new item, the 37-year-old producer is quite happy with her newfound fame.

Rumor has it Affleck met the producer on the set of SNL in 2013. According to reports, Garner spoke to Shookus' ex about the affair their spouses were having. They talked on a trip to New York City, which was after Shookus and Miller's separation. She brought forth evidence of the affair which, according to reports, were text messages between the two.

Reports imply that the pair started having an affair two years before Affleck and Garner parted ways and a year before Shookus separated with her then-husband Kevin Miller, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" producer.

Various reports about Affleck's new girlfriend are circulating. While there are reports suggesting that they have only been dating for three months, others indicate that they have been seeing each other for two years, some even say four. While the couple has yet to talk about this new flame, fans should take this information with a grain of salt.

In addition, there are also rumors implying that Shookus and Affleck have taken things up a notch. The SNL producer is reportedly living in Ben's new house in LA.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005. They called it quits two years ago, a few days after their 10th anniversary. The Hollywood stars confimed their separation through separate statements. They have three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.