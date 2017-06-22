Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News: Trouble Looming for Former Couple Due to Affleck's Jealousy Issues?

Estranged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appear like a united front as co-parents of their three children in public, but the two are reportedly having troubles behind closed doors.

REUTERS / Lucas JacksonFormer couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner facing more troubles?

A report from InTouch Weekly revealed that Affleck began acting weird after her ex-wife proceeded with the divorce proceedings.

A source reportedly told the publication that since Garner filed for divorce back in April, Affleck started to cause some drama whenever they are together.

According to the source, the "Batman vs. Superman" actor became very upset because of the divorce. "Pals say Ben is angry and jealous because he's no longer the center of Jen's world, and Jen's fed up."

The actor also reportedly has a tendency to ditch his schedule of picking up the kids from school at the last minute and move it the following day instead. This caused a problem for the schedule that Garner arranged for their kids.

Affleck is also reportedly bugging his ex-wife with questions about what she normally does with her evening out with her female friends. "His jealous behavior drives Jen crazy because she's doing nothing wrong, and what she does in her personal time is none of his business."

But despite reports about the growing animosity between the former couple, other reports claim that the co-parents of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 reportedly spent time together to treat the kids to a vacation in an exclusive private resort in the Bahamas.

According to reports, Affleck and Garner believe that it is important to keep a level of normalcy for their children despite their divorce drama. They still spend time hanging out at the beach and have family dinners together.

However, the former couple are now staying in separate bedrooms in the home that they own at the Abaco private resort community.