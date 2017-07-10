Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News, Updates: New Relationship Leaves Actress in a Tough Spot

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Actor Ben Affleck reportedly has moved on from divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After spending a thrilling time on the same set of "Daredevil" back in 2003, "Batman v Superman" actor Ben Affleck and "Elektra" heroine Jennifer Garner decided to announce their separation almost two years ago. Now, three months after officially filing their divorce, it was revealed that Affleck has officially moved on. Fans are worried about Garner, and fortunately, she is willing to be open about the entire situation.

Word on Affleck's new romance revealed that he is now dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. A source told ET Online that they have known each other for a couple of years, around the same time Affleck has been separated from Garner. Despite his new romance, the source also confirms that Affleck has no plans of abandoning his family. Fortunately for him, Shookus understands his situation. Both are in the early stages of their relationship, but they seem to be very happy.

The pair made their relationship public enough for the world to see after they stepped out of a play in London and went straight to have dinner in Los Angeles. According to another source, Garner is not happy with the development of current events. Be that as it may, she is also a dedicated mother to the three kids she shares with Affleck.

"It's not an easy situation for Jen," a source close to Garner told People. "She knew it would happen soon. Ben just can't be alone... As long as he stays healthy and sober, she will support him spending as much time with the kids as he wants."

As to what that actually says about Affleck remains to be a mystery that may never be solved. But one thing is for sure: Both of them, separated as they may be, will remain loyal to their families, especially to their kids.