Ben Affleck Dating News: Rumored Romance with 'SNL' Producer Lindsay Shookus Started While He Was Still Married?

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Actor Ben Affleck is rumored to be in a relationship with TV producer Lindsay Shookus.

Ben Affleck's rumored romance with TV producer Lindsay Shookus took the world by storm. But it seems like the two started seeing each other long before the highly talked about separation of Affleck with his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner.

After E! News reported that both Affleck and Shookus were recently spotted in Los Angeles while sharing a lobster and pasta meal at Giorgio Baldi, new information claims that the two have been dating long before they were seen in public.

Sources reportedly told People that the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star and the "Saturday Night Live" producer began their affair in 2013 while they were still married with their respective spouses.

According of one of the sources, the rumored couple would travel back and forth to see each other. But Affleck was normally the one who visited Shookus in New York. "They didn't hide ... They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars," the source said.

Another source also claims that the two have a secret rendezvous in other places. "Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Shookus'] husband both found out about it around the same time," the other source stated.

In another report, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck and Shookus started their affair several months after she gave birth three years ago.

However, another insider who claims to know Affleck and his estranged wife Garner said that the former couple did not date others outside their marriage.

Affleck and Garner announced the end of their marriage in June 2015, exactly 10 years after their wedding. They share three children together, namely Violet Anne, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Shookus, on the other hand, was married to Kevin Miller.

Affleck and Shookus have yet to confirm the status of their relationship at the moment.