Ben Affleck News: Actor Would Love to Direct Jennifer Garner in a Female-Centric Movie

Despite their imminent divorce, Ben Affleck has only good words for his soon-to-be estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, expressing his desire to direct her in a movie as he believes in the talent that she is made of.

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeBen Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Affleck says he is willing to direct his soon-to-be estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, in a female-centric movie ala "Wonder Woman."

In the recent U.K. special charities event, Red Nose, which was attended by Affleck, the actor was asked about the upcoming Gal Gadot-starrer, "Wonder Woman," and if he was interested in directing a female-driven story to be top-billed by Garner.

"I would love to, are you kidding me? I think that would be great. I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool," Affleck responded.

To the uninitiated, Garner earned her name in Hollywood after top-billing the popular action TV series, "Alias," which ran from 2001 until 2006. She also starred as Elektra in the 2003 movie "Daredevil," which featured her would-be estranged husband, Affleck, in the titular role, and starred in the standalone "Elektra" movie in 2005. With these projects tucked under her belt, there is no denying that she can, indeed, pull off another female-centric movie if given the chance.

While Affleck is more than willing to share his directorial expertise to a possible Jennifer Garner-starrer, it is unlikely to happen, though, as the two take turns in watching over their kids — 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel — making sure that one of them does not work when the other does.

"The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home," Affleck said.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that after officially filing for divorce in April, Affleck has finally moved out of the guest house in their property and now lives on his own. To recall, Affleck and Garner announced their separation in June 2015 but managed to live together in the same property to ensure they can give their kids normal parenting despite their separation.

Despite the imminent divorce, though, it is apparent that Affleck and Garner remain friends, and fans can only hope that things will remain that way if they can't reconcile at all.