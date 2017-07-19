Ben Affleck News: Actor's Eldest Daughter 'Unimpressed' with His Humanitarian Award

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Actor Ben Affleck recently accepted a humanitarian award from the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala.

While Ben Affleck feels honored for having been bestowed a humanitarian award from the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in St. Paul, Minnesota last Sunday, July 16, his eldest lchild with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, the 11-year-old Violet, seems unimpressed with his recent achievement.

During his speech in the recently concluded event, Affleck refreshed the memory of the attendees as he said that Garner also received the same award in the previous year. Hence, when he told their eldest daughter that he was going to receive the same award, she was less than impressed.

"When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, 'Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,'" Affleck recounted.

According to reports, Affleck choked up at the beginning of his speech, obviously moved by the touching introduction from his business partner, Whitney Williams. Affleck's humanitarian award was given to him in line with his longtime humanitarian work with the nonprofit organization Eastern Congo Initiative, a nonprofit organization he and Williams established seven years ago.

To recall, Affleck revealed on his Instagram account last month that he had just returned from a one-week trip to Congo, his 10th trip to the said African nation. In his post, Affleck said that every time he visits Congo, the more hopeful he becomes that the Congolese will have a brighter and peaceful future.

"The challenges are real, and the road is long, but the Congolese are the hardest working and most hopeful people I know. We often speak of heroes — I count these among the many. It's the honor of a lifetime to support Congo. My heart will forever be there with them," goes a part of the actor's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, apart from his recent humanitarian award, Affleck also continues to make headlines because of his supposed affair with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. While there are rumors claiming that Affleck and Shookus' affair began even before the actor and Garner announced their separation in 2015, sources claim that Affleck's ex-wife is totally okay with the two's supposed romance.