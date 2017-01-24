Benham Bros: Protecting an Unborn Child Is 'Not Extreme and Hateful,' but 'Truth of Jesus Christ'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Conservative Christian brothers Jason and David Benham marched on Monday as part of the Georgia Right to Life rally, one day after the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States, defending what they say is the "truth of Jesus Christ."

(Photo: Screengrab/Facebook/Benham Brothers)David Benham (Left) and his twin brother Jason Benham (Right), speaking in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that "a few hundred" people attended the rally, which brought together a diverse audience including politicians, such as state Rep. Ed Setzler, R- Acworth, state Sen. Bill Heath, R- Bremen, and state Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone.

David Benham recalled in a speech at the rally how their their HGTV reality show "Flip It Forward" was canceled in 2014 because of opposition to the brothers' beliefs about gay marriage, but said that their strong pro-life views were also targeted at the time by critics as "extreme and hateful."

He repeated what he said at the time, declaring: "I believe that an unborn child in the womb of a mother is a human being created by God. That is not extreme, that is the truth of Jesus Christ."

David Benham said the brothers were proud to sacrifice their HGTV platform in order to speak out for their beliefs, and argued that God "is calling each and every one of us to sacrifice whatever platform" people have to stand for the truth.

"Now is the time for American pastors and politicians to sacrifice their position of power and influence for the voiceless, to stand for God's truth," he urged.

David Benham further pointed out that the problem in America is not "the presence of darkness, but the absence of light."

"We are not here to rage against abortion, we are here to shine the light of Jesus Christ," he said.

Jason Benham insisted that abortion is not a political issue, but a "gospel issue."

He added that people must look for the Holy Spirit "when the culture is trying to extinguish your light."

"Abortion is the issue. It is the main issue," he declared.

"Your stance on life determines everything," Jason Benham continued, urging people to lean on God when looking for inspiration to stand up for life.

"When God plans deliverance, Satan plans destruction," he pointed out.

Back in June 2016, the brothers also spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority Conference" in Washington, D.C. where they warned that the U.S. is being punished by God for allowing nearly 60 million unborn children to be aborted since the practice was legalized.

David Benham recited from Psalm 106 at the time, reading: "The Nation of Israel sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons and shed innocent blood of their sons and daughters whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan, and the land was polluted with their blood.'"

He added, continuing the warning: "'They became unclean in their practices and played the harlot in their deeds. Therefore the anger of the Lord was kindled against His people. And He abhorred His inheritance. Then, He gave them into the hand of the nations; and those who hated them ruled over them.'"