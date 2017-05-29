'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Schierke to Embark on a Journey to the Past in 'The Witch's Recollection'

Is Guts' fate about to drastically change in the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk?"

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of the Black Swordsman Guts from the dark fantasy anime series “Berserk.”

The previous episode saw Guts and the rest of his crew returning to the Mansion of the Spirit Tree only to find it engulfed in flames. While Schierke ran into the house in search of her Mistress, Guts found himself faced with the new members of the Band of Hawk — Zodd and Grunbeld — who also happened to be the killers of the original members. The very idea of it distraught Guts that he could not optimize his true strength in the fight. Adding to his disadvantage is the injury that he sustained from confronting one of the God Hands, Slan.

It was then that Flora told her apprentice to bring Guts to the armor she had just finished putting together at the beginning of the episode. But while Schierke did succeed in bringing Guts and the armor together, the armor itself seemingly took on a life of its own with its helmet suddenly morphing to reflect Guts' inner darkness.

What is going to happen to the Black Swordsman? Will he be able to regain control of the armor or will the armor end up completely overwhelming him, thus realizing the Skull Knight's fears? The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "The Witch's Recollection" does not reveal much about what's about to happen. It does, however, seem to embark on an exploration of the past through the witch Schierke's eyes.

Will the young witch be able to find what it is that she's looking for? Will she be able to gain enough understanding of Guts and his life in order to help the Black Swordsman in his ongoing fight against both outside forces and the darkness that's residing within him? Or has Guts been completely cursed to tread the same dark path as the Skull Knight?

"Berserk (2016)" season 2 episode 10, which is also the 22nd overall episode, will air on Friday, June 2, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be available online via Crunchyroll.