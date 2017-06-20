'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers: What Struggles Will Guts and Crew Face Inside the City of Humans?

The previous episode saw Lady Farnese going down on her knees and begging the young witch Schierke to take her as an apprentice. Having seen the witch in battle and now fully realizing the kinds of danger that they're about to face as part of Guts' team, Farnese wanted to be able to wield her own kind of magic that she could use to protect herself as well as the people around her.

Berserk Official Anime WebsitePromotional image for season 2 of the Japanese anime series "Berserk."

Schierke did not feel like she's qualified enough to take anybody on as an apprentice, but she promised to teach Farnese the basics, much to Farnese's delight and Serpico's horror.

What types of magic will Schierke be able to teach Farnese before they cross paths with their next adversary? Will Farnese be able to truly learn and utilize magic without consequently getting blinded by its promise of power?

The Skull Knight has also just warned Guts that he will be facing the Apostles again, but this time, they just might arrive with Griffith, the very person that the Black Swordsman has been looking for. Will Guts be able to control the Berserker Armor before that time comes?

In the meantime, the official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "City of Humans," seems to hint at Schierke being barred from entering the town for being a witch. Guts and crew and may also be encountering pirates and someone may be thinking of going back home. With the challenges and potential distractions laid out along their path, will Guts and his crew be able to stay together, train, and eventually help each other out should the time to face the new Band of Hawk arrives?

"Berserk (2016) season 2 episode 12, which is also the 23rd overall episode, will air on Friday, June 23, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.