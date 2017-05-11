Best Buy Apple Discounts, Deals May 2017: Retail Giant Celebrates Mother's Day with Apple Sale

Apple fans have a reason to celebrate. Best Buy is having a massive sale on Apple products in celebration of Mother's Day, and the latest models are up for grabs for low prices.

Discounts are not uncommon when it comes to technology. Every time there is a new model coming out, older ones usually get a hefty price reduction. However, Best Buy is offering even the newer ones on sale.

According to Mac Rumors, Apple products ranging from laptops to watches are available for purchase in conjunction with the promo. Perhaps one of the most alluring deals is the Apple Watch Series 2. Thirty-four different variations of the Apple Watch Series 2 are reportedly discounted, slashing the retail price by $70. The 38mm models are now priced at $299, while the bigger 42mm models are available for $329.

The latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also a part of the deal. However, customers will need to be on a monthly installment plan with Sprint, AT&T or Verizon in order to avail of this promo, which will save them $300 at most.

Best Buy has also reduced the price of all 9.7-inch iPad Pro models by $100. The standard 32GB version of the Apple tablet, which originally carries a retail price of $599.99, can now be purchased for $499.99.

Laptops are not exempt from the sale, as the MacBook Air and latest MacBook Pro models have also been discounted. The MacBook Air is $200 less expensive, with the 128GB 13-inch version with 8GB RAM being priced at $799.99. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, sans the Touch Bar, can be purchased for $1,399, down from its original $1,499 price tag.

Customers who are interested in taking advantage of this Apple sale can check out the models by going to the Best Buy website. However, it is important to note that the Mother's Day deal will only be available until Saturday, May 13.

