Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2017: Games and Gadgets Get Ridiculous Discounts

Best Buy is having their "Black Friday in July" online sale this month with huge deals on games and hardware. The discounts are available for members of My Best Buy which requires just an email and password to sign-up.

Reuters/Brian Snyder Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1 am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013.

So, for those who missed Amazon Prime Day, this is the chance to avail of massive discounts on games and gadgets. Here are some of the best deals from the Best Buy "Black Friday in July" sale 2017.

For hardware, a PlayStation VR unit is currently going for $349.99, $50 dollars cheaper than previous deals. A CyberPower Gamer Desktop with 8 GB random-access memory (RAM), 1 TB hard disk drive (HDD) storage, AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics card is also currently going for only $449.99. The new Nintendo 3DS XL is also available for $174.99.

Great deals are also available for iPad Pros including 9.7-inch and the 12.9-inch versions. Discounts range from $75 to $100 depending on the device.

Several games are also available at discount prices. Gamers Club Unlocked members also get an additional 20 percent discount on top of the sale price.

These include "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Nier: Automata," "Battlefield 1," "For Honor" and many more. A number of select 3DS XL games are also buy one, get one 50 percent off including some of the handhelds' best releases.

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch is also available for $699.99 and $849.99 for the 128 GB and 256 GB versions, respectively. Ten percent off iTunes Gift Cards are also available although, for those who want to spend $100 or more, better deals are available on eBay.

For those who don't want to sign-up for a My Best Buy membership, these deals will still be available to the general public. However, the items could be gone by that time due to limited stock.

For the full list of discounted items from the Best Buy "Black Friday in July" sale, it is available on the official website.