Best Cases for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+: Additional Features Include Wireless Charging, More Battery Life, Hidden Bixby Button

Gone are the days when a mobile phone case's only use is to add color or flare to the common monotonous shade or appearance of smartphones. Today, several phone cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ not only provide additional protection but also extra functions and features.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidA Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

Wireless Charging

Yes, if Samsung skipped the wireless charging feature on its Galaxy S8, the California-based phone case and accessory maker Mophie provides an answer to that.

Earlier this month, Mophie launched the newest Charge Force case that is compatible with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 as well. Apart from adding a layer of protection against damaging scratches on the mobile device, the new Charge Force case supports universal wireless charging.

The case itself is built with magnetic bodywork that can attach to Mophie's Charge Force Powerstation Mini, but note that it will work with any wireless charging station as well. The company promised that this pairing can add as much as 35 hours of battery life to a Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 unit.

The new Charge Force case for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ only comes in Black and costs $49.95.

Additional 5,500-Milliampere Hour Battery Life

Still in the track of making phone cases more functional, a New York-based electronics manufacturer called The Iconic sells a Galaxy S8+ case that gives an additional 5,500-mAh of battery life to the device.

The company is selling the said product for the S8+ via Amazon and is also only available in Black. Apart from the almost doubled battery life, The Iconic promises that this phone case is built with "360° comprehensive bumper + hard-shell backplate" for extra protection.

With the additional features and functions, do not expect for this case to slim. This will add some dimensions to the 6.2-inch premium smartphone.

Meanwhile, another cool feature about it is the dual-charging capability that it has where both the main phone battery and the case battery can be charged at the same time.

However, by the way The Iconic puts it, it looks like this process will naturally take a longer time as they advise to plug it in at night and expect a fully recharged phone and case in the morning.

As of writing, this case is on sale for $39.99 with free shipping but its regular price is $99.99.

On the other hand, other cases with an additional battery pack for the Galaxy S8 are also available in the market.

The Anti-Bixby Button Phone Case

Meanwhile, there are other phone cases that, instead of adding features, want to make the dedicated Bixby button completely hidden since many Galaxy S8 users do not favor it.

A man named Zach McKay has initiated a Kickstarter crowdfunding page for what he calls The Nixby Case. McKay has provided several prototypes for the project. However, he is still quite far from his goal of $16,000.

The Kickstarter page currently says the campaign has 9 days remaining but has only gotten $766 out of 28 backers.