Best iPhone Battery Cases 2017 for iPhone 7, iPhone 6

The ever-advancing and evolving smartphone technology has brought forth longer-lasting batteries. But sometimes, especially for media-focused users, running out of power happens more frequently than desired, even for iPhone users. To avoid lugging extra accessories such as power banks, the best solution would have to be getting a battery case.

Apple official website iPhone 7 battery is greatly improved than its predecessor

Battery cases not only protect the device from drops and scratches, but they are also capable of recharging smartphone batteries. Although the iPhone 7's battery has 1,960 mAh, which is quite the improvement from the previous installment's 1,810 mAh, it is still not enough for some users.

Apple may have its own accessories for the iPhone line, but some would argue that other non-Apple battery cases in the market are as good as or even better than theirs. For instance, Anker cases do not need to be connected to the lightning port at all times. Users may do so when an extra power boost is needed. Aside from its design, the case is affordable, at $51.99, nearly half of what Apple is offering.

Mophie, the leading market figure in battery cases, also has a Juice Pack Wireless Battery Case for the iPhone 7 and costs $119.95. It comes in three colors: gold, rose gold, and black. This option is also available to iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, and 6s Plus users for $99.95. With Mophie's Charging Force, users will be able to recharge their devices wirelessly.

Tech enthusiasts who wish to hook their phones with a battery case can opt to purchase one from Apple. While it may not come up to par to the device itself in terms of aesthetic, the accessory still serves its purpose.

Apple sells the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case for $99. It comes in white, black, and red. An iPhone 6 and 6s Smart Battery Case is also available for $99. It comes in white and charcoal black.