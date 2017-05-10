Best Weight Loss Diets for Summer 2017: Top Three Diets to Get In Shape

Summer is almost here, and there's barely enough time to get fit before the beach season. What do nutritionists and health experts consider as effective weightloss plans? Below are some of the top diets that experts find worth it.

Biggest Loser Diet

Pixabay/RitaEFruits, vegetables and protein are a vital part of a balanced diet, shown here with the food groups represented by the tomatoes, asparagus stalks and hard-boiled eggs in this simple salad.

This diet, adapted from the popular reality show on NBC, is one of the top three considered by experts from the United States News and World Report, according to Cheat Sheet. This diet guides people to eat the right food with the aid of a food journal. Aside from the focus on careful eating, this diet also includes an exercise regimen.

HMR Program

At second place is the Health Management Resources weight loss program, with its interesting take on eating right. The HMR program makes use of diet alternatives like shakes and blended foods instead of the usual meals. This diet recommends fruits and vegetables right at the start of its weight loss program.

Interestingly enough, the HMR regimen just needs its adopters to do some walking for 20 minutes or less per day to meet the weight loss targets of the program. This diet plan still highly encourages more rigorous exercise, but it does not require it.

Weight Watchers Program

A popular program that consistently ranks high among diet plan comparisons, the Weight Watchers program has been deemed the easiest diet to follow by the U.S. News and Worlds Report. Part of this ease is the attention to detail that the designers of the program put into the diet plan.

Using a metric called SmartPoints, Weight Watchers Program followers can basically eat almost anything, as long as the portions are within the prescribed amounts. Followers of the diet will be able to eat a wide variety of healthy meals thanks to the more than 4,000 recipes in their diet book. The program also uses a mobile app to make the tracking of food intake and exercise simple.