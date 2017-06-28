'Better Call Saul' News: AMC Renews Series for Season 4

After the speculations on whether it will be renewed for another season or not, "Better Call Saul" has finally been ordered for its season 4 that will premiere next year.

According to reports, AMC has ordered "Better Call Saul" for another season run with 10 episodes. While AMC has yet to announce an exact release date for the Emmy-nominated series, it has been revealed that it will return with its latest episodes in 2018.

To the uninitiated, "Better Call Saul" earned the nod of the Emmy Award for its first two seasons, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. The third season of the series recently wrapped up, with Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) becoming his Saul Goodman character in the equally successful "Breaking Bad" series.

"Better Call Saul" is a prequel of "Breaking Bad," following the story Jimmy McGill's transformation into a "criminal" lawyer. Reportedly, the recently conluded season 3 of the series averaged with 3.6 million viewers per episode, making it the third highest-rating drama on Cable TV for the 25–54 demographic.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, fans can only speculate how the story of "Better Call Saul" season 4 will pan out. Nonetheless, AMC has already released a promotional image for the series' next season, showing Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) flanking Jimmy McGill.

"Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, 'S'all good, man.' Congratulations to Vince, Peter (Gilligan and Gould, respectively, creators of the show), and Bob and everyone involved with 'Better Call Saul.' Bring on Season 4!" Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a released statement.