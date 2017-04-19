'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Chuck Sends Jimmy to Prison; Mike and Gus to Team Up?

Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) plan to destroy his brother Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) may finally come to fruition in the next episode of AMC's crime drama series "Better Call Saul." Could this be the final push that sends Jimmy spiraling into the infamous identity he has in the future as Saul Goodman?

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC A promotional image for AMC's crime drama series featuring Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk).

The previous episode saw Chuck finding the best use for the recording he previously made of Jimmy's confession of tampering with Chuck's Mesa Verde files. With Howard Hamlin's (Patrick Fabian) initial view that the recording would be of no good in the court of law, Chuck was able to devise a plan that sent Jimmy charging into his house in a rage to subsequently incriminate himself in front of a couple of witnesses.

And now, Jimmy will find himself in a pinch as shown in the official trailer for the episode titled "Sunk Costs." The future Saul goes to jail fully intent on representing himself, much to his partner Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) dismay.

Ernesto (Brandon K. Hampton) is also seen telling Kim how he feels responsible for what happened to Jimmy. Chuck set the Hamlin, Hamlin, & McGill (HHM) employee to accidentally hear a portion of the tape and let Jimmy know about it.

The official synopsis also reveals that Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) will be meeting a formidable ally who presents him with a tempting offer. Who could this ally be, what does he have to offer and why will it send Mike somewhere with a sniper gun in hand and a yet unidentified target in sight? Could Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the owner of the fast-food restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos, have anything to do with it?

On the other hand, is Chuck finally done with his brother, or could this only be the beginning of a series of plans to further bury Jimmy to the ground?

"Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 3 airs Monday, April 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.