'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers: Warring Brothers Jimmy and Chuck Try to Reach a Compromise in 'Sabrosito'

Now that Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) knows that what his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) really wants is not to send him to jail but to disbar him, how will he deal with this turn of events in the next episode of AMC's crime drama series "Better Call Saul"?

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Promotional banner for AMC’s crime drama series “Better Call Saul.”

At the end of the previous episode, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) insisted on representing him in his fight against his brother, and wouldn't take no for an answer. And although Jimmy resisted, it seems that he will have no choice but to accept Kim's offer as teased in the official trailer for the next episode.

The trailer does not only preview what's going on in Jimmy's personal affairs but also gives glimpses of several things happening to both Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and Gus' (Giancarlo Esposito) businesses.

The official synopsis for the episode titled "Sabrosito" says as much. It also states that Jimmy will be asking a favor from Mike (Jonathan Banks), but whether or not this has anything to do with his personal issues with Chuck is not made clear.

Chuck and Jimmy will also struggle and may eventually reach a compromise that will benefit the both of them without Jimmy having to let go of his license. But will this really put an end to Chuck's plans of bringing his brother down?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series writer Gennifer Hutchison, who wrote the previous episode, "Sunk Costs," shared the differing opinions about Jimmy and Kim's relationship inside the writers' room. She said that they each have different ideas about it. While some think Jimmy may be more attracted to Kim than Kim is with him, others believe that it's the other way around.

"Everybody brings their own history of relationships and just general ideas of dynamics into their relationships anyway," Hutchison said. "We all, across the board, believe that she's really into him and he's really into her. That's the thing that unifies it."

Will the upcoming episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 see a significant progress in Jimmy and Kim's relationship? Find out when it airs on Monday, May 1 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.