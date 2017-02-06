'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers: Is Gus Fring Going to Ask for Jimmy's Help?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The premiere date for "Better Call Saul" season 3 is just a couple of months away, so that means fans will get to see more teasers in the next few weeks.

The show's official Twitter account has recently posted a gif of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) in the office with the caption "Jimmy and Kim are ready for more clients when #BetterCallSaul returns on April 10."

After months of beating around the bush, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) involvement in the upcoming season has finally been confirmed last month. Sources believe that he's going to pay Jimmy a visit and ask for his help in preparing legal documents for his activities.

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul sure knows how to tease fans who have been speculating that his character, Jesse Pinkman, would make an appearance this season. Paul appeared on The Ellen Show a couple of weeks ago, and when host Ellen DeGeneres asked him if he would appear in "Better Call Saul," he mischievously replied, "God, I hope so, maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the last season ... I would love to be on."

In season 3, Jimmy is going to take a step closer to becoming Saul, but writing about his transformation hasn't been easy for showrunner Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The two appeared on the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour for AMC last month, and they explained that Jimmy's journey was more difficult to write than expected.

"It's a very interesting show that I think quite frankly we thought would be easier to write when we started," Gilligan stated. "For the first two seasons, I think it seemed almost an insoluble probable. This season, as it progressed, I started to understand it a little bit better," Gould added.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, April 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC.