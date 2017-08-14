'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Update: Demand From Audience Will Make Renewal Possible, Reese Witherspoon Says

(Photo: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) The female cast of HBO's "Big Little Lies" from left to right: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon.

The overwhelmingly positive critical response for "Big Little Lies" might lead to its season 2 renewal, according to cast member Reese Witherspoon.

"Bigg Little Lies" ended its seven-episode run in April, but HBO still has yet to officially decide whether it will be renewed or canceled. Due to the mostly positive comments from critics and fans for the drama's first season, Witherspoon believes it might be picked up soon.

"The most important thing as actors and filmmakers and entertainers is that you want to reach people," she said in an interview. "You want to touch people's hearts, and I think this is one of those shows that is unique in that it was very entertaining, but it was also really moving and talking about issues that are very on the forefront of everyone's mind."

The Oscar-winning actress added, "So, it's really demand from the audience that would create a second season."

Season 1 ended with a scene showing Jane (Shailene Woodley), Madeline (Witherspoon), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and Renata (Laura Dern) sitting together at the beach. The series wrapped up without explaining how all of the main characters came together at the end.

It was expected that they would all turn against Bonnie, who pushed Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) down the stairs, leading to his death. Some believe this might be a possible plot for the next season if HBO decides to greenlight another installment from the dark comedy-drama.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon's co-star Nicole Kidman recently talked about her hopes for her troubled character, Celeste. The 50-year-old said she hopes Celeste will recover after everything she has gone though in season 1.

"I would like to see her heal, of course," Kidman shared, adding that fans have yet to see the different layers of Celeste's character.

Should HBO renew the series, "Big Little Lies" season 2 is expected to premiere next year.