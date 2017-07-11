Bill Cosby Retrial on Sex Assault Case Set for November

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Bill Cosby's case of sexual assault ended in a mistrial.

After failing to reach a verdict last month, it looks like Bill Cosby has not been let off the hook as another trial has been scheduled for November.

According to a recent report published by USA Today, the 79-year old comedian has been ordered by Judge Steven O'Neill to prepare for a retrial this coming Nov. 6. This comes five months after the first trial was left in a deadlock, with the jury unable to come to a verdict. Cosby has previously been charged with sexual assault by a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, who accused the comedian of drugging and raping her.

Cosby, over the years, has built himself an illustrious career in the entertainment industry. He is known for his family-friendly comedy and best exemplified himself in the hit TV series, "The Cosby Show." Unfortunately for the comedian, who turns 80 this July, there is nothing family-friendly about the grave accusations being thrown at him. Cosby is currently out on a $1 million bond.

The retrial will be held at the Montgomery County, the same courthouse that housed the first trial. Not only that, Judge O'Neill has also ordered witnesses to testify whenever needed and has instructed that proposed jury questions should be sent before Oct. 30.

Cosby first met Constand at the Temple University, his alma mater, where she happened to work as the director for the women's basketball team. They would soon develop a great friendship which suddenly ended after Constand accused Cosby of giving her three blue pills that incapacitated her. Afterward, it is alleged that Cosby had performed sexual acts on Constand with her being unable to give consent.

However, Cosby's defense is firm with their stand that the sexual encounter between their client and Constand was consensual.