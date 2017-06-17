Bill Cosby Trial Update: Jury to Resume Deliberation on Saturday

After the jury reached a deadlock decision after deliberating for 52 straight hours, Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill asked the jurors to resume the deliberation for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on Saturday morning to finally reach a verdict.

Reuters / Lucas JacksonActor-comedian Bill Cosby on his way to the deliberation of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse

On Friday, O'Neill stated that he will allow the jury to take as much time as they want to carefully look through all the facts of the case to be able to resolve the deadlock that resulted during the deliberation last Thursday, June 15.

According to reports, the judge could possibly declare a mistrial and a hung jury if the jurors are not able to break the deadlock. If that happens, the prosecutors will have four months to evaluate if they still want to file another case against the 79-year-old comedian or drop the charges completely.

During the deliberation on Friday, June 16, the jurors reportedly asked the judge if they can get a clear definition of "reasonable doubt." They also want to hear Cosby's testimony where he talked about giving Quaalude pills to women who will have sex with him back in the 1970s, as well as the testimony of Gianna Constand, the mother of complainant Andrea Constand, where he reportedly talked about his sexual encounter with her daughter in a phone call in 2005. The comedian reportedly called himself a "sick man" and apologized during their conversation.

The jury also wants to look into Andrea Constand's testimony regarding the phone records proving that she and Cosby were still talking after the reported assault, as well as the testimony of her brother-in-law who works as a police officer.

This means the jurors will have to go back to the past evidence in order to finally make a decision regarding the verdict on Cosby's case.

The deliberation will resume on Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. EDT.