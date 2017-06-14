Bill Cosby Verdict Likely Not Guilty, Say Some Experts

Bill Cosby is still waiting for the final verdict for his sexual assault case after the jury failed to reach a verdict during its second day of deliberation.

Reuters / BRENDAN MCDERMID Actor and TV host Bill Cosby on his way to court for his sexual assault case deliberation.

According to reports, Montgomery County Court Judge Steven O'Neil instructed the group of seven men and five women, who comprise the jury that will determine the outcome of the sexual assault case filed against the TV host, to take a rest after 12 hours of continuous deliberation about the case.

The jury began their deliberation on Monday, June 12, then returned to work Tuesday, June 13, to review important evidence like the testimony of the police officer who first interviewed one of the complainants, Andrea Constand, back in 2005. But by 9:20 p.m. on the said night, the judge asked them to return to their hotel to take a break. The deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday, June 14.

However, this move raised concern from Victoria Valentino, one of the 50-plus women who has accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

"It's a worrisome cliffhanger but we are keeping the faith that justice will prevail," she stated in an interview that was posted by NBC News.

Meanwhile, the actor's representative Andrew Wyatt told Us Weekly that Cosby currently has a positive outlook regarding his upcoming verdict.

"Mr. Cosby is in good spirits and feels that these jurors are highly intelligent and [he's] hopeful they will make the right decision," Wyatt stated.

Previous reports claimed that Cosby might manage to walk away from the three counts of felony charges that were filed against him from supposedly drugging and sexually assaulting women in the past.

According to a report from Philadelphia magazine, convicting Cosby for sexual assault would be very difficult since there is no physical evidence that could link him to the crime.

But if convicted, the TV host and comedian might face up to 10 years in prison.