Bill Signed Into Law By Florida Governor Rick Scott Protects Religious Liberties of Students, Parents, Teachers

Religious expression is now well protected in Florida after Governor Rick Scott signed SB 436, also known as the "Religious Liberties Act," a bill that protects religious students, parents, and faculty from being punished by the school system for their religious beliefs.

The bill was earlier passed by the Florida State House by an overwhelming vote of 103 to 12 despite vehement opposition from gay rights lobbyist groups Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida, Good News Florida reported.

The law takes effect on July 1.

The landmark legislation promotes equality between religious and secular individuals in the public school system, according to CBN News.

The measure mandates that school districts treat a student's voluntary expression of a religious viewpoint on a subject the same way that the district treats a secular viewpoint.

The new law also allows students the liberty to wear their choice of religious clothing, accessories and jewelry in the same way that other students are allowed to wear secular items with symbols or messages.

School districts are also instructed to allow students to pray or participate in religious activities or gatherings before, during and after school, and to express their religious beliefs in coursework without discrimination.

"Part of what we're protecting is those basic rights for religious expression – which are protected free speech – and we're letting people know it doesn't stop at the property line of the school site," said Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the bill. "We owe our educators some clarity on this so it can be applied uniformly across the state and in a way that respects all faiths and people of no faith."

The law sets similar standards for school faculty.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, commended Florida's legislators for overwhelmingly passing the bill. "Students on public school campuses already have constitutional protection of free speech, including religious speech. However, this legislation is certainly a positive move toward affirming and protecting the religious liberties of students, parents and employees in the Florida public schools," he said.

Florida Democratic Rep. Richard Stark, however, has some concerns regarding the law's broad scope.

In an editorial piece he wrote for the Sun-Sentinel, Stark said one of his concerns is that the law could be used to allow an atheist to deliver a graduation speech berating religion. A Muslim student could also give a speech including Muslim prayers, and the other students, parents and faculty would be forced to listen.

He expressed concern that the new law will have unintended consequences and will lead to lawsuits by both students and parents.