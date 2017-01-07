Billy Graham: Satan Is Defeated But Is Still Dangerous

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Renowned evangelist Billy Graham says that the resurrection of Christ overcame the power of Satan and hell, but God's victory is not yet complete, and Satan's power is not yet destroyed.

In his syndicated advice column published Thursday in The Kansas City Star, Graham says that Satan is a powerful spiritual being who will do everything he can to block God's plans.

(Photo: Reuters/Keith Bedford) Evangelist Billy Graham speaks during the final day of his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York June 26, 2005. Graham, 86, has preached the Gospel to more people in a live audience format than anyone in history - over 210 million people in more than 185 countries. His followers believe that the New York Crusade which runs from June 24 to 26 will be his last live appearance.

"He (Satan) tempts, he deceives, he destroys and he even kills when it suits his purpose. The Bible says, 'Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him' (1 Peter 5:8-9)," he says.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association founder reminds readers that God is sovereign and that, despite the evils and misfortunes that may transpire around the world, such as natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes where innocent people may perish, God is still in control.

"We don't necessarily know why God allows natural disasters to occur; sometimes Satan seems to have a hand in them," Graham says, as previously reported by The Christian Post. Still, God alone retains all power, even though it may not always appear to be at work (Isaiah 57:15).

Not only is God all-powerful, but He is eternal. "Only God is eternal; only God has always existed, and only God will always exist," assures Graham.

The origin of the devil, however, is somewhat unknown, says the evangelist. "Although the Bible doesn't tell us exactly where the devil came from, he apparently existed before God created the world (as did the angels). He actually may have been one of the angels God created until he rebelled and tried to take God's place."

The 98-year-old preacher explains that, according to [Isaiah 14:13-15], Satan secretly schemed to raise his throne above the stars of God, and make himself like the Most High. The Scripture says, however, that the Devil's plan was defeated. The Bible says of Satan, "But you are brought down to the realm of the dead."