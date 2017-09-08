'Black Mirror' Season 4 Spoilers, Release Date: EPs Tease 'Most Ambitious' Season, Possible 'San Junipero' Sequel

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix 'Black Mirror' season 4 will be released on Netflix later this year.

The upcoming fourth season of "Black Mirror" has fans on the edge of their seats, and creator Charlie Brooker is keeping them there by teasing a possible "San Junipero" sequel.

Season 3's "San Junipero" is perhaps one of the most recognized episodes of "Black Mirror" because of its happy ending. The anthology series is not exactly known for happy endings, so it is no wonder that the episode became a hit. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether a sequel is possible, Brooker was open to the idea.

"I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode," Brooker said, cautioning that he did not want to tarnish the beauty of "San Junipero" by making a direct sequel.

Brooker also revealed that "San Junipero" was the first episode he wrote for the previous season, and he purposely made it different from every other "Black Mirror" entry.

As for what season 4 has in store for viewers, executive producer Annabel Jones teased that it consists of "some of our most ambitious films." Fans can also look forward to witnessing "new genres and some new tones."

"We have to be unpredictable with the show," Brooker said. "We're kind of back to doing more different things again."

Brooker was also asked about a potential crossover with another Netflix show, similar to what "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Orange Is the New Black" did. And as expected, Brooker would do it in classic "Black Mirror" way.

"We'd probably do it where someone finds themselves trapped in House of Cards or something, where they know it's a fictional show they are trapped in," he said.

All six episode titles were released through a teaser clip earlier this year. The upcoming season will also feature episodes starring Rosemarie DeWitt, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson.

"Black Mirror" season 4 will be released on Netflix later this year.

