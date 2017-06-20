'Black Panther' News, Release Date: Teaser Trailer Previews Action, Return of Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross

"Black Panther" is still more than half a year away, but Marvel has whet fans' appetites with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero film.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie'Black Panther' premieres in February 2018.

The teaser lasted nearly two minutes and featured familiar faces from past films. It opened with Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue and Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross sitting across each other in a room. It is clear that Ross was there to question the one-armed Klaue, but the latter asked his interrogator what he knows about Wakanda. Ross answered and Klaue revealed that the country is far more advanced than everyone thinks.

Klaue described Wakanda as the El Dorado for which many explorers have searched far and wide. "They looked for it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time," he revealed to a surprised Ross. Klaue then told him that he has witnessed Wakanda firsthand.

It can be recalled that Klaue was introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," where he lost his left arm to the titular villain created by Tony Stark. Ross, on the other hand, first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War," though he did not have a large role. This time, however, it appears that both characters will be very much involved.

On the other side of the one-way mirror, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) observed the interrogation with a member of his Dora Milaje. The advanced technological world of Wakanda was also previewed, along with T'Challa's ascent to the throne after his father, King T'Chaka, perished in "Civil War."

The teaser also offered first looks at other characters in the film, such as Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira's Okoye. Gurira will also be appearing in "Avengers: Infinity War," as reported by Deadline. It is assumed that she will reprise her role in the superhero ensemble film.

"Black Panther" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Watch the teaser trailer below: