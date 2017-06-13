BlackBerry KEYone Screen Problem News: Mobile Company Addresses Issue

BlackBerry's 2017 flagship smartphone, the KEYone, has just been released. While it had sold out fast across the U.S., an issue with the handset's durability recently surfaced, which prompted the mobile company to quickly address the matter.

Facebook/BlackBerryFeatured in the image is the BlackBerry KEYone.

On the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a durability test of the BlackBerry KEYone was presented a few days ago. The tester, as well as the viewers, saw how the handset failed miserably during the bend test, which led to the phone's screen popping out due to the lack of adhesive.

According to the the YouTuber, a BlackBerry KEYone owner reportedly dropped his handset in his car and the screen separated from the phone's body, and another one woke up to find his screen not attached anymore.

The video became trending, which led the mobile company to address the issue before things blew out of proportion.

In a statement from BlackBerry Mobile, posted on the CrackBerry forum, the company reassured customers that TCL Communication, the maker of the BlackBerry KEYone, "has a long-standing track record of delivering high-quality devices" to their customers all around the globe and that the device currently facing the screen issue is not an exception.

Moreover, the statement said: "To ensure the highest quality in the BlackBerry KEYone, we used strong, durable premium materials and conducted rigorous stress tests on the device throughout the product development cycle to meet the real life use standards our customers demand. While the BlackBerry KEYone is being met with great enthusiasm, we are aware of the concerns around potential display separation on the device."

BlackBerry Mobile also said that out of the thousands of the smartphone model that have been sold worldwide, only a handful of customers have experienced the screen issue.

However, they are said to be "examining additional adhesive measures" to prevent any display separation issues happening in the future and reassured those with defective handsets to contact the company for a device warranty replacement.

Luckily, it looks like it is true that not all KEYone handsets suffer the same durability problem. According to TechRadar's review, the screen on the handset they tested did not pop out, even after "some minor abuse," which involved dropping the phone twice, unintentionally and intentionally.