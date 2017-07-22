'Blade Runner' VR Release Date News: Makers of 'Left 4 Dead' Bring Out New VR Game

Pixabay/HammerandTusk The image shows a person using a VR device.

Plenty of fun and exciting activities were showcased at San Diego Comic-Con this week, and one of which is the "Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit" virtual reality (VR) experience.

Those who had the chance to try it were transported into a future Los Angeles. People entered the digital world and got to take the driver seat of the spinner as blade runners, just like Roger Cheng of CNET, who shared his account of the experience.

According to him, he saw various ads from sponsors in the digital world he entered, but it was not until he caught another spinner that things started to get exciting. The other spinner was said to be driven by a rogue replicant, an android that blade runners are tasked to chase after in an aerial battle.

He said that he was pursuing a replicant spinner. He went on to say that he ultimately crashed into that spiner and forced it to the ground.

Another person who got to try the game at the event was Julia Alexander of Polygon, who said that out of all the VR games she has played, "Replicant Pursuit" was "one of the most vibrant" games despite her motion sickness.

The VR experience is open to the public for the whole duration of the event, which is from July 20 to 23. The good news is that those who own a VR headset can now enjoy "Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit" in their homes as has already come out to Oculus Rift and Gear VR on July 21.

Developed by Turtle Rock Studios (formerly Valve South), the makers of "Left 4 Dead" and "Evolve," it is the first of the three "Blade Runner" inspired VR games to be released this year, accompanying the upcoming premiere of the "Blade Runner 2049" film this October.

Other VR experiences showcased at San Diego Comic-Con were from Netflix's "Stranger Things" and Marvel's "Powers United."