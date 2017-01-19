Blake Griffin News: NBA Star Co-Produces 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot, Speculated to Appear in the Film

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reports have it that National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Blake Griffin is highly involved in producing the remake of the 1992 film "White Men Can't Jump." While it is affirmative that Griffin will co-produce the reboot, he is also speculated to make an appearance in the movie.

REUTERS/Alex Gallardo Blake Griffin jumps high for a slam dunk in a game against the LA Lakers in April 2013.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers power forward will pitch in to reboot one of the most regarded basketball-themed movies of all time. Reports have it that Griffin's production company will collaborate with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris to craft the film remake.

The 1992 film featured the story of Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson), a former college basketball player who turned into a streetball hustler. He makes money by making his African-American opponents think that he cannot play good basketball as he challenges them to a game or a shootout.

"White Men Can't Jump" also starred Wesley Snipes as Sidney Deane, one of the streetballers who thought Billy could not play but was defeated twice. They, later on, teamed up.

According to TMZ, there have been hints that Griffin would actually be in the film too. The media outlet reported that Barris would love to recruit the original guys from the 1992 film, Harrelson and Snipes, but would also want to make sure that their version of the film will register a recognizable difference.

The same TMZ report noted that Barris commented their film's main difference is the fact that white men can jump now and they are dominating slam-dunk competitions. And NBA fans would very well know that the slam-dunk contest is one area that Griffin is very famous for.

Griffin won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2011 while he was still a rookie in the league.

It is also a known fact that Griffin recently extended his credentials into Hollywood by opening his own studio, Mortal Media, with Carolina Panthers player Ryan Kalil last summer. Aside from "White Men Can't Jump," Griffin's studio is already working on the remake of "The Rocketeer" plus another comedy show for NBC in the pipeline.