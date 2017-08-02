Blake Lively on Husband Ryan Reynolds: Actress in Love With 'Deadpool' Star 'Most of the Time'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a match made in heaven but their life is far from perfect.

REUTERS/Yves Herman Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2011.

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Lively shared that like every relationship, theirs too has its own ups and downs.

At one glance, it would seem that Reynolds and Lively live the perfect Hollywood life. With successful careers and two adorable children, a lot of people would be envious of their life.

However, Lively is quick to admit that not all is what it seems with their relationship and that she loves her husband "most of the time."

But the 29-year-old actress also provided a quick explanation of her choice of words.

"I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So it's, like, my defense mechanism," Lively said.

From time to time, Lively and Reynolds would get into conflict but when that happens, "The Shallows" star said that he would treat her husband like one of his girlfriends. She explained that in her previous relationships, she would always tell her girlfriends whenever there was something troubling her and ask them how she should handle the situation.

With Reynolds, it's pretty much the same but instead of talking to her girlfriends she would directly communicate with the "Deadpool" actor and express her feelings.

During the interview, Lively also made an explosive revelation about Reynold's sensational tweets.

"Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He'll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff," she revealed.

Reynolds and Lively married back in 2012, two years after first meeting on the set of "Green Lantern." The couple now has two daughters: James and Ines.