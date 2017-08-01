Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Engagement Rumors: Couple's Holiday Plans Include a Proposal?

Reuters/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton.

Is country music icon Blake Shelton planning to pop the big question by Christmas? An insider has shared that the couple might be taking the time off to enjoy their relationship before next year's shows keep them occupied again.

A source has shared that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping that their busy schedules will let up sometime during the holidays this year, as shared by Hollywood Life. They could just be waiting for the perfect opportunity to have some time together to discuss their future plans.

"'The Voice' doesn't go live until November so minus a few festival shows Blake is pretty free to the world and he is already thinking of Christmas," the source said, referring to the country singer's plans to spend some quality time with his girlfriend.

"Because when 'The Voice' ends it is usually a week before Christmas and Blake doesn't like last-minute planning," the insider added.

On the subject of a possible wedding, the source admits that as things stand right now, Shelton getting down on one knee looks to be "not very likely." All that planning is instead going to Shelton's effort to make sure this holiday is one that Stefani will fondly remember.

"He likes being Santa Claus and also wants to spoil Gwen," the source added. A spur of the moment proposal is still not out of the question, however, as Inquisitr notes.

This holiday season is the last relatively vacant period for both celebrities, and it could be the country singer's earliest chance to make a big move this year. After "The Voice" and other commitments come up in 2018, the spring season could be the next chance that will come around for Shelton and Stefani to get some quality time together.

While the couple's schedule does not extend far from just having a romantic holiday getaway, fans could still look forward to a last-minute change of plans. Shelton, Stefani and her kids have recently returned to California, and they are looking forward to spending some time in Blake's home in Oklahoma.