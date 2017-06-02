Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Rumors: Couple Does Not Intend to Get Married, Says Source

After it was rumored that Blake Shelton was planning to propose to Gwen Stefani, the latest reports claim that the two don't intend to get married at all as they want to preserve what they currently have.

Shelton and Stefani have already been together for more than a year, celebrating important occasions and traveling together. As it is apparent that the pair, who developed their romance in "The Voice," are head over heels in love with each other, it is but natural for their fans to hope that they would eventually walk down the aisle.

Recent reports claim, though, that there is no truth to rumors claiming that Shelton would propose to Stefani. Reportedly, the couple does not intend to get married as they would rather maintain the status of their relationship of being an unmarried couple.

According to a source who spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life, while the two are having a wonderful time together and are aware that people close to them want them to get married already, they don't want to ruin what they have by tying the knot.

"One thing they often bring up is how they could be the modern-day Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and be together forever but never get married. They would be equally happy with that route as well. They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they don't want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other and that is why their relationship is working so well," the incognito source told the online publication.

To recall, rumors about Shelton possibly proposing to Stefani soon broke recently after "The Voice" coach helped one of his friends, a U.S. Marine, propose to his girlfriend during the country singer's concert last Sunday night. According to reports, Shelton told his audience that he normally does not allow such things to happen on his show, but he thinks that his age may have prompted him to have a change of heart.