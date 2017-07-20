Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Dating: Stefani's Kids Start Looking Up to Shelton in Terms of Fashion

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You" during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015.

Ever since that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton opened up about their relationship back in October 2015, not only have the two singers completely fallen in love with each other, but Shelton has also captured the hearts of Stefani's boys.

Hollywood Life reported that Shelton took Stefani's sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, on a trip to his home state, Oklahoma. Stefani documented the entire trip on her Snapchat account, and it seemed that it was a time well spent with the family. They headed to Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur before visiting the museum to learn about Native American Culture.

Stefani also took to Instagram and shared a photo of "The Voice" judge and the boys with two large fish. Moreover, as Shelton forms a strong bond with Stefani's boys, the youngers are also beginning to look up to Shelton's sense of style.

According to E Online, the kids have been spotted wearing a lot of camouflage, since Shelton is known to be a big fan of the pattern. Other than the camo outfits, the kids have also been seen wearing Shelton's go-to style, which is a number that includes cowboy boots.

During the 2016 Kids Choices Awards, Zuma wore a cowboy get-up, which he accessorized with a jean vest. In addition to that, the kids have been wearing lots of plaids as well. During a Christmas celebration, Shelton and Stefani's family got together, wearing plaids.

On another note, Inquisitr reported that Shelton had said that should his relationship with Stefani come to an end, the country singer would still want to be a father figure to her three sons. Stefani's kids, on the other hand, seem to be very fond of Shelton and enjoy his company.