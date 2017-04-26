'Bleach' Manga Novel Plot Rumors: New Spinoff's Protagonist is Shinigami Hisagi Shuhei

Another spinoff novel inspired by Tite Kubo's popular manga series "Bleach" is set to be released later this month.

Facebook/BleachA new novel for "Bleach" will be released end of April.

According to Comicbook, "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" will debut on April 28 and Kubo himself is working with artist Ryohgo Narita for the book's storyline. Although the manga sensei is said to be taking a break following the end of the shonen manga, he is still invested enough to continue the franchise by working on the spinoffs.

Based on an advert released recently, the new book will revolve around the quest of Hisagi Shuhei to solve the mystery left by Kaname Tosen.

Ryohgo also commentsthat Kubo created many of the scenes in the novel. According to him, the latter has been communicating with him personally to talk about the content of "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World."

Also, based on the summary and artworks teased, it will also feature an assassination attempt at the Soul Society's four noble families, the turmoil brought about by the new head of the Tsunayashiro clan, as well as shinigami Shūhei's quest for truth.

The original spinoff will reportedly be launched on the official Bleach app and Shonen Jump+ this month. For the English edition, however, fans will have to wait a little longer since there is no guarantee the story will be translated in real time. After the premiere, reports say that new chapters will be released every other week.

During the 40th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan last year, Kubo talked about his inspiration for creating his famous mangas.

"When I think about the story, if it's something I've wanted to draw for a long time, it's fun. I usually have this rundown of scenes I want to draw in my head. My job is to try to make it interesting. When it comes to drawing a scene I really want to do it's fun. When I draw the connecting scenes, I try to make it lively. And when it comes to inking, I really enjoy doing that work too," Kubo said in a panel interview.