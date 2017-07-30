'Blind Side' Football Coach Breaks Silence After Shocking Resignation: 'God Is Good, In Difficult Times'

(Photo: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports) Ole Miss Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze reacts after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov 1, 2014 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Former head coach of University of Mississippi, Hugh Freeze, praised God after he resigned last Thursday from his role as football coach amid allegations of a "pattern of personal misconduct."

"God is good, even in difficult times," the outspoken Christian said in an interview with USA Today. "Wonderful wife and family, and that's my priority.'"

Freeze is the former high school coach of football star Michael Oher, who was the subject of the film "Blind Side." According to USA Today, the Southeastern Conference coach was accused of having a one-minute phone call on his university-affiliated cell phone back on Jan. 19, 2016, to a number associated with a female escort service.

Ole Miss Football took to social media with the announcement that Freeze resigned effective immediately on July 20. Matt Luke stepped in as the interim head coach.

According to Yahoo! Sports the call in question happen only one time in over 39,000 records. But officials later reported that they found a "pattern of misconduct." The news outlet says Freeze would have been fired had he not resigned due to the "moral turpitude" clause in his contract.

Athletic director of the university, Ross Bjork, said the call was "attributed to a misdial" but then later revealed that the coach confessed to the "conduct."

"Coach Freeze was very transparent, open, honest and admitted the conduct," Bjork said, without disclosing what the admissions were. "He admitted that conduct to us. None of us are perfect. Nobody in this room is perfect. I think we need to respect how he resigned and respect his privacy."

Freeze took to social media before his resignation with a Tweet saying that he is learning from his experience.

"One thing I've learned .... adversity teaches us to have greater compassion for others in their hours of adversity. Thankful for this lesson." the 47 year old tweeted.

After he resigned from his position at Ole Miss last Thursday, he told USA Today that his family and church have been a major support to him.