'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Weller and Jane Move in Together?

"Blindspot" season 3 to see Kurt and Jane Doe living together

It seems like Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) will decide to take their relationship to the next level in season 3 of "Blindspot."

TV Guide reports that despite all the chaos that happened between the two on the show's sophomore season, it appears like the pair will finally end up together after the two-year time jump that will be featured when the series returns for its third season.

According to the report, the former FBI agent-turned-New York field office assistant director and the mysterious tattooed woman will start the upcoming season by living in the same house. However, details about how the two ended up together two years in the future remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reveals that fans of "Blindspot" will get to know what Special Agent Patterson (Ashley Johnson) will be up to after the two-year time jump.

The report claims that Patterson will be reunited with a familiar person in the upcoming season. However, the person will not be someone that fans will expect. According to other reports, it could be someone from the special agent's past who will try to rekindle a relationship with her. However, it is still unknown if Patterson will accept the person back in her life once again.

On the other hand, executive producer Martin Gero revealed in a separate report from Entertainment Weekly that Weller's team will once again be complete in the upcoming season.

"The team will be the team again in season 3, but they'll have really been through a variety of experiences in those ensuing two years that brings a fresh perspective to it," Gero stated. "But there is a little bit of needing to get the band back together at the top of season 3."

NBC will air the premiere episode of "Blindspot" season 3 on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT.