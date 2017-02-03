Blocking Christian Charity in the Name of 'Hinduness'

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Why would India block foreign donations to help poor children? The answer is Hindutva.

On January 13th, Compassion International told the sponsors of 130,000 Indian children that, barring an unlikely turn of events, it would cease operations in India in mid-March.

The announcement came a year after the Indian government told the organization that "it could no longer receive funding from outside the subcontinent."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-not-welcome-in-india-173783/

