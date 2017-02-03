Blocking Christian Charity in the Name of 'Hinduness'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why would India block foreign donations to help poor children? The answer is Hindutva.

On January 13th, Compassion International told the sponsors of 130,000 Indian children that, barring an unlikely turn of events, it would cease operations in India in mid-March.

The announcement came a year after the Indian government told the organization that "it could no longer receive funding from outside the subcontinent."

