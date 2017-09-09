'Blood Drive' Cancelled by SyFy After One Season

"Blood Drive" has been canceled by SyFy, and the show may not be returning for some time after its season finale last Wednesday, Sep. 6. Plummeting viewer numbers may be to blame.

Series creator James Roland posted an update on his blog called "Midnight Groundhouse" to announce the sad news to "Blood Drive" fans on Wednesday, Sep. 6. "Unfortunately, your suspicions are correct. Syfy has canceled Blood Drive after one season," he wrote, addressing the show's fans as "Bleeders."

It was something that Roland knew recently, but he had a final episode to work on. The show creator eventually decided to sit on the news to let fans enjoy the last few episodes of "Blood Drive" to the utmost, before revealing the cancellation.

"It simply didn't seem right to burst the bubble so early, especially with how the last episode plays out," he continued. "We always planned for a season two, but now that the future of the show is uncertain the final scenes seem so much more ... final," he added.

The show opened to a good 834,000 viewers — a great start for a new show, as noted by Deadline. The series failed to hold on to its viewers after that, however. "Blood Drive" averaged just 300,000 to 400,000 watchers in its freshman, and now final, season.

"Blood Drive" is set in a desperate, post-apocalyptic world where cannibals, monsters, cults and amazons have free rein. Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson), the last good cop in Los Angeles, is out of his element, to put it mildly.

He would eventually realize that his only chance to stay alive is by sticking close to Grace (Christina Ochoa), an avid racer in a world where cars run on human blood.

For now, Roland is waiting for a good opportunity to approach NBC and Universal Studios with new ideas to pitch for the show, as he shared in his blog. "It means so damn much to every person that already bled for it (sometimes literally). Thank you from the bottom of Heart Enterprises," he concluded.

The clip below introduces the world of "Blood Drive," where human blood is used for gas and villains wear top hats. The series first launched on SyFy on June 14.