'Bloodborne 2' news: Sony predicted to reveal 'Bloodborne 2' for PS4 during E3 2017

Sony has announced their full PlayStation Live schedule for this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017) and it was revealed that "God of War," "The Last of Us 2," and "Spider-Man" will be previewed during the event. However, there seems to be thirst among PlayStation 4 (PS4) fans for a "Bloodborne 2" reveal.

PlayStation"Bloodborne 2" rumored to be revealed at E3 2017.

Since Sony is said to also be announcing new games at E3 2017, there are speculations that the highly anticipated sequel to the popular PS4 exclusive game, "Bloodborne," will finally be announced at the event, which will take place on June 13 to 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Bloodborne" producers Teruyuki Toriyama and Masaaki Yamagiwa reportedly said a few months back that one of the studio's new games is likely to be launched this year. From Software, the game's developer, also confirmed earlier this year that they were working on three new games.

Since "Bloodborne" was released two years ago, in March 2015, many think that a sequel is already due. Also, rumors about "Bloodborne 2" were fueled by a now-banned NeoGaff user named Verendus, who claimed to have insider knowledge that Sony and From Software had allegedly signed a three-game contract to give birth to the "Bloodborne" franchise.

Whether or not these reports are referring to "Bloodborne 2," fans will have to wait for an announcement at E3 next month to find out.

Meanwhile, Moon Studios' Thomas Mahler, one of the people behind platform-adventure video game "Ori and the Blind Forest" and also a regular poster on NeoGaf, hinted at the possibility of "Bloodborne 2" appearing at E3.

Mahler responded with "I'm 99 percent certain we'll see it" on a thread titled "Do you think we'll see Bloodborne 2 at E3?"

Since he works in the gaming industry and is the CEO and Game Director of Moon Studios, many PS4 fans are confident about his statement and are hyped up about the upcoming "Bloodborne" sequel.