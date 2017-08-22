Blue Ivy Helps Beyonce with Twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has been helping her mother with her younger siblings, twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Blue Ivy Carter and her parents JAY-Z and Beyonce

The Carters welcomed two little additions to their family two months ago, on June 13. Since they welcomed the twins into the world, Blue Ivy has been quite a great help caring for her twin siblings.

"Blue is the best big sister," an unnamed source tells People. "[She] helps Beyoncé every day. Everyone is doing great. They are still enjoying the summer in Malibu. Blue is excited to be back in school soon. The babies are growing and very cute."

What the source said corresponds to what Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared in an interview with ET Online. Last month, she said that her granddaughter has fully adapted to her new role as big sister. According to Lawson, the five-year-old is proud and excited about having siblings. And more importantly, she is being a "good big sister."

Furthermore, reports say that the Carters are really hands on with their children, especially Beyonce. They have not hired hordes of nannies or staff to look after their newborns. She gets hardly any sleep yet she is "full of energy and life," another source reveals.

Despite the stress, Beyonce is looking great. She is close to shedding all of the weight she gained from her pregnancy. It will not be long before she achieves her pre-pregnancy body.

The family is still enjoying their stay in Malibu. Reports say the rental home costs them $400,000 a month. The Carters are still looking for a permanent home closer to Blue Ivy's school.

Shortly after the twins' birth, the Carters filed to trademark the names of their newborns for a variety of possible merchandise, from perfumes, to cosmetics, and even water bottles.

More updates and news on the Carters should arrive soon.