BMW 8 Series Concept Release Date, Specs News: Design Study Previews Luxury Coupe Arriving in 2018

BMW has finally unveiled the highly anticipated 8 Series Concept, which previews the luxury coupe scheduled to arrive in 2018. It is also inspired original 8 Series coupe that was very popular back in the '90s.

BMWA promotional image for the BMW 8 Series Concept.

The concept vehicle is said to be very similar to what the BMW 8 Series Coupe will offer when it breaks cover next year.

"The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW. The forthcoming BMW Series 8 Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment," said Harald Kruger, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW.

The BMW 8 Series Concept features a fresh and modern approach to BMW signature design language. It also introduces new approaches to form-building as evidenced by the luxury coupe concept's crisp lines and sculpted surfaces.

The 8 Series Concept has a low, powerful silhouette with a long bonnet, flowing roofline, pronounced wheel arches and 21-inch light alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the front fascia embodies sportiness with a large kidney grille, slim twin headlights and large air intakes. Then, at the rear, the luxury coupe's emotional styling is highlighted by a dark carbon fiber diffuser.

When it comes to the interior, the BMW 8 Series Concept has a driver-focused cabin with the ambiance of a sports car and a design that ensures a dynamic driving experience. There is a sense of fluidity as different parts are smoothly connected to each other — from the doors to the instrument panel to the high center console.

The cabin is also luxurious and high-quality as it is sporty. For example, the sports seats are slim with a carbon fiber shell and fine leather while the steering wheel comes with hand-polished aluminum spokes. All in all, the cabin with its carbon fiber, aluminum and dark leather surfaces add to the allure of the BMW 8 Series Concept.