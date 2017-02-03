BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition Release Date, Specs News: Limited-Edition Hybrid Sports Car Coming to Geneva

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

BMW recently announced the range of models that will be showcased during the upcoming auto show in Geneva this March. Alongside the all-new BMW 5 Series Touring and the BMW 4 Series lineup, the German luxury automobile manufacturer has confirmed the world premiere of the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition.

As the name implies, BMW's plug-in hybrid sports car will feature an exclusive Protonic Frozen Black paint finish that will give the vehicle a striking appearance. This exclusive color will blend harmoniously with Frozen Gray metallic accents and the paintwork's silky matte finish will highlight the hybrid vehicle's dynamic lines and flowing surfaces. The limited-edition model will also come standard with new 20-inch BMW i light-alloy wheels featuring a W-spoke design and matte finish.

BMW also claims that the Protonic Frozen Black Edition's bespoke interior styling will further highlight the vehicle's avant-garde appearance. Inside the cabin, there will be yellow contrast stitching on seat surfaces, the center console, side panel trim, door cards, floor mats and the lower section of instrument panel. Furthermore, the hybrid will have an anthracite-colored headliner, gray seatbelt straps, ceramic applications for the control knobs and "Edition" embroidery on the door sill strips.

Following its debut next month, the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition will go on sale in April. Then, later this year, the automaker will also introduce the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition featuring the same exclusive design elements and components.

Since the launch of the BMW i3 in 2013, the German company has enjoyed immense success in the electric car segment, becoming one of the most popular plug-in hybrid manufacturers. With the addition of these two models, BMW hopes that more people will get to enjoy an electronically powered driving experience. Furthermore, these vehicles allow consumers to jump on the bandwagon toward sustainable mobility but at the same time, still maintain a level of exclusivity.

The BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show from March 9 to 19.