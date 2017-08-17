'Bond 25' News: Daniel Craig to Play 007 One Last Time

Reuters/Max Rossi Actor Daniel Craig poses during a photo call for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in downtown Rome, February 18, 2015

From children with grand dreams to adults with secret desires, the "James Bond" franchise is one that excites people of all ages. More than a film about a spy, "James Bond" has proven to be thrilling in all aspects, especially since actor Daniel Craig took on the role of 007. After many hints that 2015's "Spectre" was his last one in the franchise, recent reports reveal that Craig will be returning in the next Bond movie.

According to reports, Craig confirmed his role as James Bond to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show." He expressed that he has always wanted to but he needed to have a break after a whirlwind of activity. The next Bond movie is not due out until November 2019, and there is no official information on the title as of yet, but Craig's confirmation thrilled most of his fans who were kept on edge by his push and pull in the last few months.

Upon confirming his role, Craig also added that this might be his last one. The next Bond movie is his fifth time to play the famed and much-loved spy. "Skyfall" and "Spectre" were two of the films where Craig was at his best. Both were award-winning and critically acclaimed.

Although the news thrilled most fans who were finally given the confirmation they have been asking for, reports also indicate that some were convinced that the Craig-era in the "James Bond" franchise is long over. For the sake of his career, some were convinced that what Craig needs at his age of 49 is another "Logan Lucky" role.

There is limited information on what the next film in the franchise will be, but existing details say that it is temporarily called "Bond 25," and that it will be written by the franchise's veteran scriptwriters, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.