'Borderlands 3' News: Sequel's Arrival May Have been Teased by Take-Two and 2K

Gearbox Software Still no release date currently known for 'Borderlands 3'

It is no secret that "Borderlands 3" is coming at some point, but what remains unknown for now is just how close or far away it is from being a reality.

Some recent teasers are starting to change that, however, and there may be a chance that this highly anticipated sequel may be announced sometime soon.

Speaking recently to Gamesindustry.biz, both Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and 2K president David Ismailer had some interesting things to say that could be related to the next "Borderlands" game.

First off, Ismailer talked a little bit about the future plans for 2K. According to him, there are no "radical changes" expected to be made. He added, "Ideally, we will have one triple-A title every single year."

It seems that the next "Borderlands" game could certainly be that triple-A game that will be released one of these years.

As for Zelnick, the Take-Two CEO mentioned that fiscal year 2019 is expected to include a "huge new title from 2K."

If that little tease from Zelnick sounds familiar, that is because the same thing was essentially included in a recent news release from Take-Two.

In that news release, it was revealed that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is coming in fiscal year 2019.

Now, it is obviously not a sure thing that the game being referenced here is "Borderlands 3," but it is hard to imagine any other title fitting the bill.

For what it is worth, the sequel has also been referenced a few times by Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford, with him recently hinting over on Twitter that its tone may be closer to the first "Borderlands" game.

It is a good sign that developers are at least talking about the sequel somewhat, as that could mean that they are already working on it.

More news about "Borderlands 3" should be made available soon.