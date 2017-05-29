'Borderlands 3' Release Date Rumors: Game Coming Next Year?

Other than "Red Dead Redemption 2," Take-Two Interactive has another game set to be released next year. While the company did not reveal details, it is believed it is referring to "Borderlands 3."

(Photo: Gearbox Software)A promotional image for "Borderlands 2."

During its latest investor call, Take-Two teased that "a highly-anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" will be released during fiscal year 2019, which kicks off April next year.

While the company did not provide the details, media outlets believe it is "Borderlands 3" by Gearbox Software. The game is currently in the works although it was not made official yet.

Many of Take-Two's franchise have seen refresh as of late. "Mafia 3" was just released back in October while "XCOM 2" was also launched last year. The remaining big franchise that would make sense is "Borderlands."

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said in the past that they will work on a new "Borderlands" game after the release of "Battleborn," which did not blow up as much as they'd hoped.

During the Game Developers Conference last March, the Gearbox executive teased a new rendering technology that may or may not use on their next titles.

The demonstration for the tech, VG247 points out, looks to be footage from "Borderlands." Not too long ago, he posted a photo teasing motion capture work for a game believed to be the threequel.

Back in January, Pitchford said that "Borderlands 3" will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch. "I do not see that as happening. We were talking to Nintendo, but that stopped for some reason. They have other priorities," he wrote.

From the looks of it, "Borderlands 3" is in development. Back in 2015 during that year's PAX South event, Pitchford spoke about how the next game in the franchise will be "the big one."

Around that time, he was already assembling his team to work on the title. A 2018 release will definitely make sense since history shows Gearbox takes two to three years to release a new "Borderlands" game.

If "Borderlands 3" was the one that Take-Two was referring to, fans might see it as early as April next year.