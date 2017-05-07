'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 13 Spoilers: Boruto's Team to Take on the Mujina Bandits as New Arc Heats Up

A new crisis is about to descend on Konoha in the next chapter of the Japanese manga series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Who are the Mujina Bandits, and what demands are they about to make to the Daimyo of the Country of Fire?

Shonen Jump Official SitePromotional image for the manga "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" written by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

The recently released twelfth chapter titled "Friends...!!" saw Boruto and the Daimyo's son, Tentou, bonding over playing cards and a grueling practice session for shuriken throwing. Although initially reluctant to take on the unlikely mission of serving as bodyguard to a snooty, rich kid, Boruto eventually came to realize that he and Tentou were, after all, just a couple of boys who share similar interests and aspirations.

However, while Boruto spent the most part of the previous chapter teaching Tentou the basic skill of throwing a shuriken to protect himself, will this really be of any help to the Daimyo's son when a group of rogue ninjas snatches him from under his father's nose?

Briefly introduced in an earlier chapter, the Mujina Bandits are a group of rogue ninjas with nothing but ill intentions for the Country of Fire. They were previously encountered and eventually driven away by Boruto's team in the middle of a bank robbery. However, as what chapter 12 has revealed, the Mujina is more than just a group of thieves.

The upcoming thirteenth chapter will most likely see the rogue ninjas' plan of taking Tentou hostage come to fruition, owing to their leader Shojoji having taken on the face, identity, and memories of the butler, Yamaoka. And now that the Daimyo's house has been infiltrated, a brand new and dangerous mission awaits Boruto and the rest of Konoha's next generation of ninjas.

It is a good thing that Boruto has bonded with Tentou when he did, and he has even made the effort of teaching the kid how to properly throw a shuriken to defend himself should a need arises. Boruto has also since exhibited a significant improvement in character and a better view of what he wants to become and the right motivations that will get them there. Will this upcoming battle with the Mujina Bandits get him closer to becoming an ideal protector like his role model Sasuke, or will it end up making him question the loftiness of his own ambitions?

The next chapter of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" comes out on the 27th issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine due for release on June 3.