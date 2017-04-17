'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 3 Spoilers: Metal Lee Shows Off Shuriken Skills; Will Anime Reveal Identity of His Mother?

Rock Lee's son, Metal Lee, takes the spotlight in the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." And it seems that he will find himself at the wrong end of Shikadai Nara's shadow manipulation technique.

Facebook/boruto.sns Key visual art for the anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Life at the Ninja Academy is hard enough with the addition of academic subjects following the progressive changes brought about by the post-war times. It becomes doubly hard for a dedicated student like Metal, who may be feeling the need to live up to his father's legacy.

The trailer for episode 3 titled "Metal Lee Goes Wild" reveals that Metal has been secluding himself in the woods to practice his shuriken throwing skills. But although he claims to have perfected his techniques, he curiously expresses reluctance when he realizes that Shikadai and the others are watching.

Could this be a hint that Metal is the kind of student who excels when he's on his own, but falters in front of an audience? Or could he and Shikadai have had a previous confrontation that bore heavily on Metal's confidence?

The episode will also be showing a glimpse at Shikadai's home life and his relationship with his mother, Temari. His mother does not seem to be a big fan of the laid-back personality that Shikadai has inherited from Shikamaru, as hinted by the way she screams angrily into his ear. Either this or Shikadai has done something that's totally unexpected from his usually level-headed approach to life. Could this have anything to do with Metal?

On the other hand, Metal's mother has not been introduced officially, and there is an ongoing fan theory that she could be none other than Rock's former teammate, Tenten. However, a fan on Tumblr reported that during the premiere showing of "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," the creator himself, Masashi Kishimoto admitted that he had not yet come up with a wife for Rock. Could the anime adaptation finally reveal the answer to this long-running mystery?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 3 airs on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo.