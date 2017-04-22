'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 4 Spoilers: It's Girls vs. Boys

The next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" very aptly titled "A Ninjutsu Battle of the Sexes," will pit girls against boys.

(Photo; Studio Pierrot)The promotional banner for the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

In the promo for the episode, Boruto and Sarada bickered over the last yakisoba bun. The former wanted to have it, but the latter got it first.

"Normally, if you were really a man, you'd let a girl have it," Sarada tells Boruto in the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 4 promo. "Well, that's if you were a normal girl," he retorted, leaving her fuming.

The two were preparing to square off until Shino interrupts and makes it an official standoff. As per the details about the episode, Shino will divide the class into two camps.

The girls will take on the boys in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" in a game of capture the flag. This is to help them progress in the training.

Since all this stems from Boruto and Sarada's bickering, they will be the ones who will go up against each other. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 4 spoilers suggest that the girls get the upper hand.

The girls figured out a strategy that proved to be challenging to the boys. This leads Boruto to make an attempt of the summoning jutsu.

The idea of the young Uzumaki doing that has many fans excited, so it looks like "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 4 is shaping up to be an amazing episode.

The episode after that will introduce a character that fans who have been following the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga will know.

Mitsuki, the "synthetic" son of Orochimaru, whom he created with perfect genes. In the manga, Boruto and Mitsuki become pretty close.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 5 will show how it all started. As per spoilers, he quickly gets the attention of the school due to his exceptional skills.

Before that though, fans will have to first watch "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 4, "A Ninjutsu Battle of the Sexes," on Wednesday, April 26, on TV Tokyo.